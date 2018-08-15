Award winning singer-songwriter Ruth Hill returns to Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE - Singer-Songwriter Ruth Hill will perform at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Her show follows the recent release of her new album, Reunion of Broken Parts, in which Ruth continues a musical journey which shares elements of her up-bringing in rural New Hampshire, travels around the world and poignant stories of events closer to home including the oil train wreck disaster of Lac Megantic.

Ruth Hill’s songwriting reaches into deep places, touching on the real things that are the joy, sorrow, and tenderness of life. Her compelling lyrics, crystal clear vocals, and skilled guitar and banjo playing create a space around her that audiences are drawn into. And what you find in there may surprise you.

The Meeting House is ADA accessible and is located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville on the corner with the Zion’s Hill Road. Admission is by donation and as always refreshments will be available between sets.

If you missed Ruth’s show at the Phillips Area Community Center on Aug. 11, this is another opportunity to spend an evening you won’t regret. FMI call 207 778-3767 or visit ruthhillmusic.com and chestervillemeetinghouse.org.