Aztec Two-Step returns to Maine on Aug. 11

VIENNA - On Saturday, Aug. 11 the Vienna Union Hall Association offers a unique opportunity to hear a first class, well renowned band that has been making music and good feelings worldwide for over 40 years. Aztec Two-Step and friends will be on stage at the Union Hall at 7:00 PM.

Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman first met at an open stage at the Stone Phoenix, a Boston coffee house. Within a few months of working together, they recorded their first album as Aztec Two-Step, and a few months later, they had a deal with Elektra Records. Since 1971 Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman have been writing and performing songs that helped make their generation's musical memories. Aztec Two-Step's name comes from a Lawrence Ferlinghetti poem, and their song "The Persecution and Restoration of Dean Moriarty" from their classic self-titled debut album on Elektra Records was the first of its kind written about Jack Kerouac's iconic American novel, On The Road.

As their recording career continued, so did the critical acclaim. In 1987 Living in America received the New York Music Award for Best Folk Album and was named in Billboard’s year-end critic’s poll. Praised in major media outlets such as Rolling Stone, and having appeared on numerous TV and radio shows such as David Letterman, King Biscuit Flour Hour, and World Café Live, Aztec Two-Step was the subject of a PBS documentary in 1999.

Of their 2005 release, Days of Horses, the Boston Globe said "fans of the duo’s harmony-driven tunes and easygoing acoustic guitar riffs will recognize their James Taylor-meets-Simon & Garfunkel sound. What’s new is the mood. This album sits back on its haunches as Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman look back wistfully at American pop culture and their own ride through it."

In 2007 the magazine Real Simple named Aztec Two-Step one of the top five folk albums joining work by Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Tom Rush and Phil Ochs. In that same year Rhino Records released Forever Changing: The Golden Age of Elektra Records 1963-1973, a box set that tells the story of this landmark record label and the music that defined an era; the collection includes one of Aztec Two-Step’s earliest songs. Also in 2007, the band released the DVD Live at TCAN featuring a 35th anniversary concert, a performance of the self-titled debut album in its entirety plus other fan-favorites from their long and distinguished career.

In 2008 the duo released Time It Was: The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook (Red Engine Records), a live album interpreting the music of their legendary predecessors and featuring Mixed Bag radio host Pete Fornatale, who provides commentary and insights based on his interviews with Simon & Garfunkel. From early in their career, Fowler & Shulman were often compared with the duo because of their "east coast sensibility" and beautiful harmonies, and it seemed fitting for them to embark on this project.

The band commemorated their 40th anniversary by recording the 'Cause & Effect,' released in 2012. It is a 16 song collection of re-worked and previously unrecorded "give a damn" songs of social significance.

Headliners in their own right, the duo also appeared in concert with such notable artists as The Beach Boys, The Band, Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads, Michael Bolton, Bon Jovi, Randy Newman, Heart, Donovan, Judy Collins, Jose Feliciano, Carly Simon, Bonnie Raitt, Roger McGuinn, Tim Hardin, Bette Midler, Harry Chapin, Jim Croce, Steve Goodman, Laura Nyro, Allen Ginsberg, Richie Havens, Arlo Guthrie, Don McLean, Suzanne Vega, David Bromberg, Jesse Winchester, Jonathan Edwards, Dave Mason, Phoebe Snow, Shawn Colvin, Marshall Crenshaw, Michelle Shocked, John Sebastian, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Renaissance, Richard Thompson, Al Stewart, America, Poco, Firefall, NRBQ, Orleans, John Cafferty, The Strawbs, Seals and Crofts, Loggins and Messina, Brewer and Shipley, Batdorf and Rodney, Peter Frampton, Joan Jett, Joe Ely, ShaNaNa, Papa John Creach, The Allman/Betts Band, Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Pure Prairie League, Jimmy Buffet, Eddie Rabbit, Trisha Yearwood, Earl Scruggs, Vassar Clemens, Jerry Jeff Walker, Rodney Crowell, Crystal Gayle, Melissa Manchester, David Clayton Thomas, Neil Sedaka, Kenny Rankin, Larry Coryell, Joan Armatrading, The Persuasions, Bill Cosby, Steve Landesberg, Steven Wright, Richard Belzer, Robert Klein and many more.

Rex Fowler, lead singer of the duo, grew up in Pittsfield, Maine. His family moved to Maine from Connecticut in the late 1950’s when he was 10 yrs old. He attended Maine Central Institute and college in Presque Isle and didn’t leave the state for good until 1971 when he met Neal in Boston. He still has friends and connections in Maine.

Currently Neal Shulman is taking an indefinite period of time off from touring after the passing of his beloved wife Karen. Rex continues on the AZTEC TWO-STEP stage with Steven “Muddy” Roues (The Roues Brothers, Jon Pousette-Dart) on double bass; and Dodie Pettit (original cast member of Broadway’s “Phantom of the Opera”; “Cats”) on vocals, guitar and keyboards. The show will be filled with vintage ATS fan favorites as well as highlights from their newest release “Naked” which addresses sociopolitical topics in 2017.

Steven Roues hails from New York and has been making music together with his brother Billy since they were kids. He is a journeymen in the music business, having crossed paths with some of the greats of Blues, Rockabilly, Rock’n’Roll, Country, Soul, and Rhythm and Blues. The experience of working with those artists and creative people that were and still are mentors and idols to him, whether onstage, in the studio, in films and television or in the songwriting process, has left an indelible mark on his music

Dodie Pettit is an actress, singer, dancer and songwriter. Ms. Pettit has the distinction of performing on Broadway in history's two longest running shows, Andrew Lloyd Webber's "CATS" and "The Phantom of the Opera", in which she was an original castmember. She spent 10 years in these two shows, and has over 4,000 shows to her credit, a milestone that very few Broadway performers have achieved. Other credits include the First National Touring Co. of Tony Award Winning "Titanic", and regional shows of A Chorus Line (Cassie) "Footloose" (Vi); "A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline" (Patsy Cline), "Singin' In The Rain" and "They're Playing Our Song". As a guitarist and songwriter Dodi has made much of her living working in pop/rock bands. She has performed in such places as The Bitter End, The Electric Circus The Criterion Center, Don't Tell Mama's, Danny's Sea Palace, Penache Encore, Steve McGraw's, in New York; The Troubadour, The Palomino Club in Los Angeles; The Exit Inn in Nashville and at Caesar's Palace and Arizona Charlie's in Las Vegas.

