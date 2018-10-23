Ballroom dancing lessons offered at Moose Alley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering Beginner Ballroom Dancing Lessons at Moose Alley for seven weeks beginning on Oct. 25. Instructor Val Zapolsky will teach ballroom basics - Foxtrot, Rhumba and Cha-Cha - while dancing to your favorite pop and classic rock tunes. The lessons are sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and will take place on seven Thursdays at 5 p.m. this fall: Oct 25, Nov. 1, 8, 29, Dec. 6, 13 and 20.

All proceeds support the mission of the RFA: the cost for all seven weeks is $50 for an Adult, $75 for Couples, and the lessons are FREE to Students (grades 5-12) and Student Couples. You can also pay by the class: individual sessions are $8 Adult/$12 Couple.

To register, please call the RFA Office at 207-864-5000. Drop-ins at Moose Alley are also welcome. Payment will be collected at the beginning of the class; please make checks payable to RFA. For the RFA’s complete schedule of movies, concerts and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.