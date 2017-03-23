Band-a-rama tonight at MBC

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District Band-a-rama will be held Thursday, March 23, in Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue Campus, consisting of two band concerts.

The Grade 5, 7 and 8 concert bands will perform at 6:30 p.m. The Grade 6 and Mt. Blue High School concert bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. All bands performing in these concerts are directed by Karen Beacham and Krista Lyman.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

The Mt. Blue Music Boosters will be serving Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream after each concert for $1 a bowl. Music Booster scholarship applications will be available for interested students in grades 5-11. The Mt. Blue Music Boosters scholarship provides assistance to students who plan to continue music activities and instruction over the summer.

For any additional information, please contact your school’s music teacher.