Baron Wormser reading at DDG Booksellers on April 18

FARMINGTON - DDG Booksellers will host an author presentation and book signing of the books Tom o’Vietnam and Legends of the Slow Explosion by the former Poet Laureate of Maine Baron Wormser on Wednesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Baron Wormser’s 15th book, Tom o’ Vietnam, traces the travels of a Vietnam vet in the fall of 1982. Tom o’ Vietnam is a very American road novel but also an evocation and investigation of Shakespeare’s King Lear. Like Tom o’ Bedlam, Tom is hiding out, “impersonating a person,” as he puts it. Tom journeys on one bus after another across a landscape that makes him wonder what he was fighting for. From Santa Fe to Washington, D.C., he meets fellow Americans who have their own stories to tell and who wonder about his. Along the way he spends time with his three sisters, all the while attempting to deal with the demons of the war and the ghosts of the Shakespearean tragedy he carries with him. Tom o’ Vietnam blends poetry, history, and dark wit, as it bears witness to the depths of eloquence and grief, anger and endurance.

Multi-genre literary master Baron Wormser’s new book Legends of the Slow Explosion is about people from the mid-20th century whose lives created ripple effects beyond their individuality. Including electrifying portraits of Rosa Parks, Hannah Arendt, Miles Davis, Audrey Hepburn, Willem de Kooning, among others, these are not conventional “biographical” essays. Wormser has created a molten, multi-dimensional prose that brings a reader into the visceral presence of these human catalysts.

Praise for Legends of the Slow Explosion:

“Baron Wormser puts lives on paper in a way I’ve never seen before. . . . Here he is, as Miles Davis exhaling an aching, grief-stricken riff or Willem de Kooning discovering America or, one summer afternoon walking down Broadway, Hannah Arendt. Some of these biographical essays read like a soliloquy, others like a scene from a film in which the setting is a mind rendered like a strange yet familiar landscape. There are so many insights about the human imagination that I was left wondering what I’ve been doing all my life. So much has escaped me.”

- Deborah Baker, author of The Convert: A Tale of Exile and Extremism

“What a trove of delightful and provocative biographical studies. I was reminded, of course, of John Aubrey and his Brief Lives. Wormser writes about an eclectic range of major figures, each of whom lived under the ‘annihilating strength of the shadow’ of nuclear war. . . . They made their lives into works of art, and ‘what goes into the making is boundless.’”

- from Jay Parini, author of Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal