WILTON - Shows at the Bass Park Gazebo are each of the following Tuesdays, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the public will be notified by Facebook and the media.

August 8 – Merry Plinksters

August 15 - Off The Hill

August 22 – Gambal Creek

August 29 – Mike Preston

September 5 – Helena Star

September 12 – Down the Dirt Road

September 26 – Helena Star