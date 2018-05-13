Bass Park live music lineup

WILTON - A series of live outdoor music started last summer in Bass Park will continue this year, beginning on Tuesday June 5. The concerts are free and open to the public, running roughly 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mike Preston, a country singer and guitarist, will kick off the season's lineup. The schedule will continue as follows:

June 12- Down The Dirt Road

June 19- Gambol Creek

June 26 - Off The Hill

July 10 Craig Hutchison & Friends

July 17- Gambol Creek

July 24- Off The Hill

July 31- Mike Preston

August 7- Tumble Down

August 14- Merry Plinksters 6-7 pm

August 14 Sing-A-Longs 7-8 pm

August 21- Gambol Creek

August 28- TBA

Groomed by many famed musicians from Maine, Mike quickly gained success on the local level, opening shows for The Charlie Daniels Band, George Jones, Ricky Van Shelton and a list of other performers. He released several recordings as well as garnished many regional awards throughout the his career, 10 years of which he lived and performed in Nashville, TN.

Kim Curry is a talented singer and since her teens has performed in many bands, first playing rhythm guitar, bass guitar and then vocally fronting The Nashville Express band for 10 years every Friday and Saturday night at the popular venue "Country Crossroads" in Standish, ME. Kim wrote and recorded a song and also won female vocalist for the state of Maine as well as entertainer in the 70's and 80's and recorded in Nashville in 2016. After taking a hiatus for 9 years from music to start a family, Kim formed another group "Santa Fe" and performed on many stages another 8 years as a vocalist.

Mike and Kim met in 2014 and got together to perform in a local band in which Mike played lead guitar and sang and Kim played rhythm guitar and sang. In June of 2017 they started a duo with Mike playing acoustic and Kim playing bass and together they bring decades of music variety covering new country, traditional country, rock, and blues, sharing their vocal talent individually as well as sweet blended harmonies and duets.