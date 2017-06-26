Franklin Countys First News

Bass Park music series to host Off the Hill

June 26, 2017

Off the Hill

WILTON - The second Bass Park Event musical event will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the new Bass Park Gazebo.

The band playing will be Off the Hill. The band is known for its beautifully blended three-part harmonies and are described as a little pop, a touch of bluegrass and a little bit rock. They perform a family friendly show that is always lots of fun; packed with oldies and enthusiasm for making music. Originating in 2003 on a hill in Temple, the group plays mostly in Franklin and Androscoggin counties.

The Bass Park Events features local music on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer at Bass Park. Bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the music! There is no charge for this event.

