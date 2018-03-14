Bel Canto Chorale to perform concert at UMF on March 17

FARMINGTON - Bel Canto Chorale will perform a concert at the University of Maine​ at Farmington in Nordica Auditorium, Saturday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Bel Canto Chorale is under the direction of Lawrence Galera​ and is the premier vocal ensemble of Blue Mountain Academy in Hamburg, PA. Bel Canto (which means “beautiful singing” in Italian) is made up of 30 students, grades 9 to 12. The group has toured throughout Spain, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Romania, Hungary, South Korea and China. In addition, they have also performed throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and New England. Their musical repertoire includes songs in English, Latin, French, Portuguese, and German. This coming April, a 15-day tour to Brazil is on their agenda.

Bel Canto’s mission is to continue the work of Christ’s disciples through music and to prepare the world for His second coming.

There is no charge for their concerts. However, freewill offerings are taken for those who are able to help with their mission. All concerts are open to the public.