Bill Berlinghoff at North Church on July 7

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series will present Bill Berlinghoff on Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session

A folksinger in the Pete Seeger tradition, Bill has more than a half-century of professional performing experience, from Maine to Virginia and as far west as Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Oregon.

In his rich, flexible baritone accompanied by banjo or guitar, Bill sings a wide range of songs, spanning traditional mountain music of Tennessee, popular folk music of the ’60s, topical songs of quiet coffeehouses, and rowdy pub sing-alongs, and a few originals.

His album, A Time for Getting Wiser, got regional and national airplay, and he has appeared on cable television in both Connecticut and Maine.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for Elementary Students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.