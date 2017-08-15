Bill Roorbach book signing, presentation in Farmington on Aug. 22

FARMINGTON - DDG Booksellers will host an author presentation and book signing of the book Girl of the Lake by award winning Maine author Bill Roorbach on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Roorbach’s The Girl of the Lake is a collection of short stories from Algonquin. His new collection captures a virtuoso in his prime. Roorbach’s characters are unforgettable: among them an adventurous boy who learns what courage really is when an aging nobleman recounts history to him; a couple hiking through the mountains whose vacation and relationship ends catastrophically; a teenager being pursued by three sisters all at once; a tech genius who exacts revenge on his wife and best friend over a stolen kiss from years past. These moving and funny stories are as rich in scope, emotional, and memorable as Bill Roorbach’s novels.

Praise for The Girl of the Lake:

“I am so grateful for the imagination and heart and cleverness and worldliness that went into the making of these stories. Bill Roorbach’s is an amazing fictional landscape, vastly unfathomable, also poignantly familiar. This is a terrific book.” — Antonya Nelson, author of Funny Once

“Bill Roorbach knows so well how to break your heart, how to make you fall in love, and how to see you well through both and feel so much the greater human being for it all.” — Brad Watson, author of Miss Jane

The Girl of the Lake, a collection of stories released from Algonquin in June 2017, is the latest of a number of works by Roorbach. Also from Algonquin are The Remedy for Love, a finalist for the 2015 Kirkus Prize, and the bestselling Life Among Giants, which won a Maine Literary Award in 2012. An earlier collection, Big Bend, won the Flannery O’Connor and O. Henry prizes in 2000. His memoir in nature, Temple Stream, just released in a new paperback edition by Down East Books, won the Maine Literary Award in nonfiction 2005. He’s just been named a 2018 Civitella Ranieri Foundation fellow.

Roorbach lives in Farmington with his wife, Juliet Karelsen, who is a visual artist, and their daughter, Elysia Roorbach, an aspiring ballerina and full-time teen.