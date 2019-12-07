Blacksmithing holiday gifts

WILTON - The Western Maine Blacksmith Association will host a workshop about blacksmithing simple gift items as part of the group’s open forge Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the group’s home forge in the basement of the Wilton Historical Museum on Canal Street in Wilton.

Stan Tilton, president of the association and a second-generation long-time blacksmith, will lead the workshop, demonstrating how to make several items that are relatively easy to make and perfect for gift giving. Items could include basic hooks, trivets, key fobs, and Christmas ornaments.

The workshop is free and open to the public, but space in the forge is limited.

For more than 15 years, the Western Maine Blacksmith Association has been helping to keep blacksmithing alive. The group has two permanent forges, one in Wilton and one at the Farmington Fairgrounds. An additional rolling smithy travels to special events. Annual membership is just $20 and includes membership to the Wilton Historical Society.

For more information, phone Tilton at 207-778-0792, email wmeblacksmiths@gmail.com or check the Western Maine Blacksmith Facebook page.