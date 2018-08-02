Blue in the Barn featuring Kenny Neal is Aug. 12

KINGFIELD - Blues legend Kenny Neal will perform at Blues in the Barn at 164 Main Street on Aug. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. ​

One of the strongest modern proponents of Baton Rouge swamp blues, Kenny Neal is a second-generation southern Louisiana bluesman who is aware of the region's venerable blues tradition and imaginative enough to steer it in fresh directions. Kenny's 2016 release, Bloodline, was nomimated for a 2017 Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album and also won two 2017 BMAs (Blues Music Awards); one for Best Contemporary Blues Album and the other for Best Contemporary Male Blues Artist.

At age 13, Neal was playing in his father's band, and at 17, landed a job playing bass for Buddy Guy. The guitarist recruited some of his talented siblings to form the Neal Brothers Blues Band up in Toronto (brother Noel later played bass behind James Cotton; five other Neal brothers also play in various bands) before returning stateside. Neal's sizzling guitar work, sturdy harp, and gravelly, aged-beyond-his-years vocals served him well, and he cut four albums for Alligator Records between 1989 and 1994. An acclaimed 1991 stint on Broadway in a production of Mule Bone found him performing acoustic versions of Langston Hughes' poetry set to music by Taj Mahal. Kenny Neal, a true living blues Legend, is more poised than ever to deliver the blues like no one else can!

A Beer Garden and Food Tent are on site. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 by calling 207-265-2030. The cut off date for advance sales is Aug. 8. Tickets are $25 cash only at the gate, free for kids 10 and under and leashed dogs. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed to be brought on site.