Blues in the Barn 2018 is June 17

KINGFIELD - The Juke Joint Devils, a Maine blues band, will perform their unique brand of Blues and American Roots music on Sunday, June 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Blues in the Barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B.

The Juke Joint Devils is an "Old School" jump and swing blues band whose musical style draws heavily from Chicago, Memphis and New Orleans blues music of the 1950's and also from the more modern "West Coast" style of today. Founding member, Tommy O'Connell, delivers vocals and blues harp, and is backed up by the smoking dual guitarists Jimmy Junkins and George Stamboulis,with Duane Edwards on upright bass and blues veteran Mike Murphy on drums. O’Connell was a finalist in the highly competitive 2011 International Blues Challenge.

A beer garden and food tent will be on site. Tickets are $15 at the gate, free for kids 10 and under. Gate opens at 3 p.m.