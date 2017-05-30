Blues in the Barn brings The Alexis P. Suter Band to Kingfield on June 11

KINGFIELD - International recording artists The Alexis P. Suter Band will perform at Blues in the Barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B on Sunday, June 11.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 11, at 164 Main Street in Kingfield.

Alexis Suter was nominated at the 2017 Blues Music Awards as Best Contemporary Female Blues Artist and has won accolades throughout the music industry for her powerful bass/baritone vocals and galvanizing stage presence. When the late B.B. King first heard Alexis P. Suter sing, he was visibly impressed and remarked: "It is a rare thing to share the stage with great talent like that young lady."

Along with Suter’s extraordinary talent, at every show audiences show their whistling, clapping and cheering appreciation for the ASPB with drummer Ray Grappone’s dynamic beats, guitarist Jimmy Bennett’s searing leads, Peter Bennett on down home solid base and the talented backing vocalist, Vicki Bell. The firepower of this exciting band has captured the attention of some of the best players around, and is considered one of the best live bands on the blues music scene today.

There will be a Beer Garden and Rolling Fatties Food Truck on site. Tickets may be reserved in advance for $12 by calling 265-2030 or $15 at the gate, which opens at 3 p.m.