Blues in the Barn brings ‘The Blues Prophets’ to Kingfield on Sept. 24

KINGFIELD - The Blues Prophets, Maine’s most iconic blues band, will play at Blues in the Barn, Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main Street, Kingfield on Sept. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Blues Prophets began as “The New England Blues Prophets” rehearsing in the basement of a house

in Norridgewock, Maine in 1976. At that time, The Blues Prophets were introducing local audiences

to a new music genre. To the band’s amazement, patrons embraced a combo that played the blues,

and nothing but the blues. Songwriter Larry John McNally wrote, “This is good-time music for

dancing and having fun, not for crying in your beer.”

The band traveled to the four corners of Chicago, played many stages in New Orleans, Boston,

Washington, D.C., throughout Maine and New England, constantly honing their craft. During their

travels, the boys worked with legends of the day like Muddy Waters & Koko Taylor. In the 70’s &

80’s, the Prophets became an institution on the club scene from Maine to Boston.

“Keep on Jukin’” pays tribute to music the Blues Prophets have been devoted to for more than forty

years. Today, combined with his earthy vocal style, Doug Wainoris continues making great guitar

sounds. These talents garnered him a role in the 1998 Telarc recording, “The Songs of Willie Dixon.”

Jamie “Jake” Isaacson plays some of the best blues piano around while co-producing the

twenty-year-old North Atlantic Blues Festival. Able voiced drummer Jeff Davison, along with Jack

Tukey’s tasteful and solid bass, create an effervescent pocket for carrying the groove. Harmonica

marvel “DW” Gill penned and expressively vocalized several respectable blues tunes on the CD.

These guys have been rocking the scene for four decades and show no signs of slowing down.

Tickets are $15. The gate opens at 3 p.m.; free on-site parking; kids -10 no charge. Beer Garden and Rolling Fatties food truck on site. No alcoholic beverages may be brought onto the property.