Blues in the Barn in Kingfield on Aug. 13

KINGFIELD - Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter will be performing at Blues in the Barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B in Kingfield on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Boston-based blues guitarist Monster Mike Welch is a seasoned veteran of the international blues scene who has carved out a successful living as a highly accomplished and in-demand guitarist. To date, Welch has released six albums under his own name and in 2001, he joined the ranks of one of New England’s most beloved blues institutions, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones. Welch has received two consecutive Blues Music Award nominations by the Blues Foundation for Instrumentalist-Guitar beginning in 2016.

Chicago based Mike Ledbetter delivered exceptional vocals and rhythm guitar for eight years with the world touring Nick Moss Band, and revealed his powerful voice again on Ronnie Earl’s Father’s Day . As a trained opera singer and one who has sung in every conceivable genre, Ledbetter channels his range, intonation and phrasing into what he feels is the most emotional

music, the blues. Monster Mike and Mike Ledbetter will be signing copies of their inspired collaboration on their recently released album of high acclaim and excellent reviews Right Place, Right Time.

Advance ticket sales at $12 may be reserved by calling 207-265-2030 or pay $15 at the gate. Gate opens at 3 p.m.; free on-site parking; kids -10 no charge. Beer Garden and Rolling Fatties food truck on site. No alcoholic beverages may be brought onto the property.