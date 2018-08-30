Blues in the Barn in Kingfield on Sept. 9

KINGFIELD - Anthony Geraci and The Boston Blues All-Stars will perform at Blues in the Barn, at 164 Main Street, on Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Anthony Geraci And The Boston Blues All-Stars are a group of musicians lead by pianist/organist/songwriter Anthony Geraci. Anthony has a long History in the American Blues Community. He is an original member of Sugar Ray and the Bluetones and Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters. He has recorded with both artists extensively.

Anthony has been nominated for the prestigious Pinetop Perkins Piano Award the for last three years, and his recording Fifty Shades Of Blues (Delta Groove) was nominated in 2016 for Album, Traditional Album, and Song of the Year for the title track by the Blues Foundation/Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tenn. A new recording, Two Steps Away From The Blues (Shining Stone) features many of the Boston Blues All-Stars and will be released Summer 2018.

Anthony has been featured on more than 50 recordings with some of the biggest names in Blues Music. He has recorded with Blues pioneers Big Walter Horton, Carey Bell, Odetta, Big Jack Johnson, Charlie Musselwhite, Lazy Lester and John Brim. Contemporary Artists he has recorded with include Sugaray Rayford, Kim Wilson, Kenny Neal, Debbie Davies, Ronnie Earl, Welch/Ledbetter, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones and many more. The Boston All-Stars are musicians associated with the great Boston Blues music scene - literally for decades! Musicians associated with the All-Stars include Michelle “Evil Gal” Willson, Brian Templeton, Toni Lynn Washington, Troy Gonyea, Michael Mudcat Ward, Per Hanson, Chris Ravelli and Sax Gordon.

Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 by calling 207-265-2030. The cut off date for advance sales is Sept. 7. Tickets are $20 cash only at the gate, free for kids 10 and under and leashed dogs. A Beer Garden and

Food Tent are on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed to be brought on site.