Blues in the Barn: Matt and the Barnburners

KINGFIELD - Matt and The Barnburners will play at Blues in the Barn, Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St., Kingfield on Sunday, October 7th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Together for nearly a decade, Matt & the Barnburners are central Maine’s premier blues act and draw enthusiastic crowds wherever they perform. They are three-time winners of the Maine Blues Society's statewide "Road to Memphis Competition", most recently having garnered the honor in May 2018. As this year’s winners they will travel to Memphis, Tennessee in January 2019 to represent the Great State of Maine in the International Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge, competing for the honor of the World’s Best Blues Band against blues bands from all over the world.

Last year, their freshman CD release, ​Feel the Heat,​ represented Maine in the 2018 semi-finals of the International Blues Challenge in the best self-produced album category. Known for their engaging, energetic, and sometimes off the hook live performances, Matt & the Barnburners’ repertoire spans the gamut of classic & modern Chicago, Texas, Memphis and original blues music, as well as boogie, funk and soul.

Founding member Matt Bilodeau (vocals and blues harp), and long-time member Daddy-O (guitar and vocals), are joined by Maine blues stalwart, Bub Lynch on drums, Andy Buckland on bass, and newest member, 21 year old jazz/blues prodigy, Lindsay Mower on alto sax and vocals.

A Beer Garden and food truck will be on site. Tickets are $15 at the gate, free for kids 10 and under. Alcohol and coolers may not be brought on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Call 207-265-2030 for information.