Blues in the Barn presents Doug Deming and The jewel Tones

KINGFIELD - Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones will perform their unique brand of Blues and American Roots music on Sunday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Blues in the Barn, held at Mountain

Village Farm B&B.

Doug Deming is an American blues and roots guitarist/vocalist, born and raised in the Detroit area, currently residing on the Gulf coast of Florida. Deming is the 2013 recipient of the Blues Blast Music Awards' Sean Costello Rising Star Award. Drawing influence from greats like T-Bone Walker, Charlie Christian and Robert Jr. Lockwood, Deming's traditional taste and style are evident in his original music, with three recordings of primarily original tunes to his credit. Throughout his 20+ year career Deming has enjoyed

touring and recording with many top blues artists, including Kim Wilson, Gary Primich, Lazy Lester, Alberta Adams, AC Reed and Johnny "Yard Dog" Jones to name a few; as well as with his own band featuring various artists such as Greg "Fingers" Taylor, Terry Hanck, Steve Guyger and Dennis Gruenling. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones play traditional blues, West Coast and Texas swing, and early 50's roots rock. This is real deal rocking' rhythm & blues!

A Beer Garden and Rolling Fatties food truck will be on site. Tickets are $20 at the gate, free for

kids 10 and under. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought on site. Gate opens at

3 p.m. Call 207-265-2030 for information.