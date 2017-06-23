Blues in the Barn presents J.P. Soars and The Red Hots on July 4

KINGFIELD - J.P. Soars and The Red Hots will perform their unique brand of Blues and American Roots music on Tuesday, July 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blues in the Barn, held at the Mountain Village Farm B&B at 164 Main Street.

Soars plays a hollow-body Epiphone and home-made two string cigar box guitar for his slide pyrotechnics. Combine that unique instrumental stew with Soars’ expressive vocals, one of the tightest bands in the industry, The Red Hots, drummer Chris Peet, guitarist Steve Laudicina, bassist Charles Gasper, and it is easy to hear why the band won the 2009 International Blues Challenge, along with Blues Music Award Nominee for Best Contemporary Male Blues Artist of the Year, and numerous Best Album and Best Blues CD awards. When Soars is in between tours, he hooks up with the regional all-star blues act, Southern Hospitality, which also features vocalist/pianist Victor Wainwright.

Come celebrate the Fourh of July in a beautiful setting Maine’s High Peaks style. A Beer Garden and Rolling Fatties Food Truck will be on site. Tickets may be reserved in advance for $12 by calling 265-2030 or $15 at the gate, free for kids 10 and under. Gate opens at 3 p.m.