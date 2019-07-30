Blues in the Barn presents Johnny Rawls on Aug. 11

KINGFIELD - Blues in the Barn will present soul blues legend Johnny Rawls on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B.

Johnny Rawls is an internationally recognized recording artist, music producer and songwriter who tours extensively throughout North America and overseas.The Blues Music Awards, Living Blues Awards and the W.C. Handy Awards have all acknowledged him with multiple awards and nominations, including Soul Blues Album and Soul Blues Artist of the Year.

Johnny is honored to be mentioned on two markers along the Mississippi Blues Trail - one in Hattiesburg, Miss. and another in Rockland. Whether he’s playing in a small intimate club, or at a large blues festival, Rawls always delivers a high-energy show to the delight of audiences everywhere.

Tickets are $20 at the gate, free for kids 10 and under. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Call 207-265-2030 for information.

Mountain Village Farm B&B is located at 164 Main Street in Kingfield.