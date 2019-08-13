Blues in the Barn presents Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials on Aug. 24

KINGFIELD - Blues in the Barn will present world renowned Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B.

In Chicago, a city overflowing with unrivaled blues talent, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials have been standing tall by bringing their infectious energy, joyful showmanship and masterful playing to blues fans for over 30 years. The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets. The Chicago Sun-Times says, “Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials are the hottest purveyors of bottleneck boogie to come out of Chicago since Hound Dog Taylor.” Night after night, gig after riotous gig, the musical family called Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials bring their big, dynamic Chicago blues sound to fans across the country and around the world.

Mountain Village Farm B&B is located at 164 Main Street in Kingfield.

A beer garden and farm food tent will be on site. Tickets are $20 at the gate, free for kids 10 and under. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m.

Call 207-265-2030 for information.