Blues in the Barn presents the Chris Fitz Band on July 7

KINGFIELD - Blues in the Barn will present the Chris Fitz Band on Sunday, July 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B.

Chris Fitz broke onto the Boston blues scene in 1994 after a five year stint in the San Francisco Bay area, and 25 years later has become one of the premier American blues and roots performances in New England.The Chris Fitz Band, with Chris as band leader/singer/songwriter/blistering guitar player, Mike Aiello on drums, and “Fretless Dave Kendarian” on bass has received more than a dozen awards including the prestigous Boston Music Award and numerous song writing and best guitar player awards. It’s a thunderous band with grooves that pay homage to all areas of American Roots Music, and can be heard on four original award winning studio CDs as well as on a fifth, “Live at Dodge Street Bar & Grill”. Chris’ energy and enthusiasm for his craft and profession resonates through every performance creating a positive, uplifting response from his audience.

Mountain Village Farm B&B is located at 164 Main Street in Kingfield. A Beer Garden and Farm Food Tent will be on site. Tickets are $20 at the gate, free for kids 10 and under. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m.

Call 207-265-2030 for information.