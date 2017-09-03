Franklin Countys First News

Blues in the Barn welcomes Matt and the Barnburners Sept. 10

Posted by • September 3, 2017 •

Blues in the Barn with Matt and The Barnburners will be taking place Sept. 10.

KINGFIELD - Matt​ ​and​ ​The​ ​Barnburners​ ​will​ ​perform​ ​at​ ​Blues​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Barn,​ ​Mountain​ ​Village​ ​Farm​ ​​ ​B&B,​ ​164 Main​ ​St.,​ ​Kingfield​ ​on​ ​Sunday,​ ​September​ ​10​ ​from​ ​4 p.m. ​to​ ​7p.m.​ ​

Two-time​ ​winners​ ​of​ ​The Maine​ ​Blues​ ​Society's​ ​Road​ ​to​ ​Memphis​ ​competition,​ ​the​ ​band​ ​released​ ​their​ ​debut​ ​CD,​ F​​ eel the​ ​Heat​​ ​on​ ​July​ ​14,​ ​2017​ ​at​ ​the​ ​North​ ​Atlantic​ ​Blues​ ​Festival.​ ​Known​ ​for​ ​their​ ​engaging, energetic,​ ​and​ ​sometimes​ ​passionately​ ​off​ ​the​ ​hook​ ​performances,​ ​they​ ​will​ ​be​ ​performing​ ​many tracks​ ​from​ ​the​ ​record,​ ​as​ ​well​ ​as​ ​their​ ​seasoned​ ​Maine​ ​versions​ ​of​ ​many​ ​blues​ ​classics.

Representing​ ​the​ ​state​ ​of​ ​Maine​ ​twice​ ​(2008,​ ​2009)​ ​at​ ​the​ ​International​ ​Blues​ ​Challenge​ ​in Memphis,​ ​TN,​ ​Matt​ ​&​ ​the​ ​Barnburners​ ​wows​ ​audiences​ ​wherever​ ​they​ ​perform.​ ​Their​ ​show​ ​is varied,​ ​exciting​ ​and​ ​dynamic​ ​-​ ​a​ ​real​ ​Barnburner​ ​-​ ​and​ ​their​ ​repertoire​ ​spans​ ​the​ ​gamut​ ​of classic​ ​&​ ​modern​ ​Chicago,​ ​Texas,​ ​and​ ​Memphis​ ​blues,​ ​as​ ​well​ ​as​ ​boogie,​ ​funk​ ​and​ ​soul.

Together​ ​for​ ​nearly​ ​a​ ​decade,​ ​Matt​ ​&​ ​the​ ​Barnburners​ ​are​ ​central​ ​Maine’s​ ​premier​ ​blues​ ​act​ ​and draw​ ​enthusiastic​ ​crowds​ ​wherever​ ​they​ ​perform.​ ​They​ ​have​ ​performed​ ​at​ ​the​ ​North​ ​Atlantic Blues​ ​Festival​ ​and​ ​the​ ​Maine​ ​Blues​ ​Festival​ ​every​ ​year​ ​since​ ​their​ ​inceptions,​ ​as​ ​well​ ​as​ ​the legendary​ ​STAX​ ​Studios​ ​and​ ​other​ ​club​ ​venues​ ​in​ ​Memphis.​ ​Founding​ ​member​ ​Matt​ ​Bilodeau (vocals​ ​and​ ​blues​ ​harp),​ ​and​ ​long​ ​time​ ​member​ ​Daddy-O​ ​(guitar​ ​and​ ​vocals)​ ​are​ ​joined​ ​by newest​ ​member​ ​and​ ​Maine​ ​blues​ ​stalwart,​ ​Bub​ ​Lynch​ ​on​ ​drums​ ​and​ ​Andy​ ​Buckland​ ​on​ ​bass. Don’t​ ​miss​ ​this​ ​show!​ ​It’s​ ​sure​ ​to​ ​be​ ​a​ ​Barnburner.

Tickets​ ​are​ ​$10​ ​and​ ​the​ ​gate​ ​opens​ ​at​ ​3 p.m. ​free​ ​on-site​ ​parking;​ ​kids​ ​-10​ ​no​ ​charge.​ ​Beer Garden​ ​and​ ​Rolling​ ​Fatties​ ​food​ ​truck​ ​on​ ​site.​ ​No​ ​alcoholic​ ​beverages​ ​may​ ​be​ ​brought​ ​onto​ ​the property.

