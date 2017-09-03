Blues in the Barn welcomes Matt and the Barnburners Sept. 10
KINGFIELD - Matt and The Barnburners will perform at Blues in the Barn, Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St., Kingfield on Sunday, September 10 from 4 p.m. to 7p.m.
Two-time winners of The Maine Blues Society's Road to Memphis competition, the band released their debut CD, F eel the Heat on July 14, 2017 at the North Atlantic Blues Festival. Known for their engaging, energetic, and sometimes passionately off the hook performances, they will be performing many tracks from the record, as well as their seasoned Maine versions of many blues classics.
Representing the state of Maine twice (2008, 2009) at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN, Matt & the Barnburners wows audiences wherever they perform. Their show is varied, exciting and dynamic - a real Barnburner - and their repertoire spans the gamut of classic & modern Chicago, Texas, and Memphis blues, as well as boogie, funk and soul.
Together for nearly a decade, Matt & the Barnburners are central Maine’s premier blues act and draw enthusiastic crowds wherever they perform. They have performed at the North Atlantic Blues Festival and the Maine Blues Festival every year since their inceptions, as well as the legendary STAX Studios and other club venues in Memphis. Founding member Matt Bilodeau (vocals and blues harp), and long time member Daddy-O (guitar and vocals) are joined by newest member and Maine blues stalwart, Bub Lynch on drums and Andy Buckland on bass. Don’t miss this show! It’s sure to be a Barnburner.
Tickets are $10 and the gate opens at 3 p.m. free on-site parking; kids -10 no charge. Beer Garden and Rolling Fatties food truck on site. No alcoholic beverages may be brought onto the property.
Leave a Response