Bluffs Campground hosting music, potluck on July 21

JAY - The Bluffs Campground is hosting its first music and potluck event in the lodge on July 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event fill feature the music of Sara Barker and Down the Dirt Road.

The lodge is located at 261 Davenport Hill Road. The event will include a potluck-style dinner with cold beverages available for sale. The cost to attend is $10 per person, $15 per couple, with no charge to Bluffs Campground campers.

Come join the fun and enjoy a great evening. For more information call Pam 207-491-5198.