Boston City Lights returns for 20th year

FARMINGTON - For the 20th year, Boston City Lights Performing Arts Summer camp will be held at the State Theatre.

The Program is free to all willing to work hard and will run from July 10 to the 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day with a final performance on July 25.

The Boston City Lights offers practical educational programs in the performing arts, focusing on dance performance, singing, theater, stage production, and video production for economically disadvantaged youth of the city who would otherwise be excluded from the mainstream of the entertainment industry. The programs are designed to produce rising levels of accomplishment and recognition, and enable a move towards a professional career in the entertainment industry. The program provides its students with a place to train and perform - a strong lure which is a wonderful alternative to the streets. It's been realized that kids are motivated by cash and excitement- City Lights meets their, needs by offering them legal sources of both. The students, who take their craft quite seriously, perform professionally throughout the area and have begun to tour abroad as well.