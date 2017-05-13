Brick Church concert series hosts Sandy River Ramblers

NEW SHARON - On Saturday, May 27, the Sandy River Ramblers will bring their unique Maine-flavored Bluegrass show to the Brick Church in New Sharon.

The Brick Church concert series, which benefits the New Sharon Church UCC, has been a successful venture, and the Sandy River Ramblers are very pleased to play there again.

The 5-piece band is known for gorgeous vocal harmonies, virtuoso instrumental playing, and outstanding songwriting. Their 2012 CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, has been praised by writer George Smith, who calls the CD “a gift to Mainers.” Stan Keach, guitarist and chief songwriter of the group, is a nationally-known Bluegrass songwriter, with several national hit songs to his credit.

Songs like Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose), Boots From L.L. Bean, Home in the Heart of Maine, and Bear in the Barn, give this band a unique regional flavor. Besides songs about Maine, the Ramblers’ repertoire includes fiery instrumentals, bluegrass and country favorites, and plenty of comedy, including a tune played on the musical hand saw, something not seen often since the vaudeville era.

All the Ramblers sing, but the two female vocalists, 15-year-old Dana Reynolds and Upright Bassist Julie Davenport, have particularly beautiful voices. Banjoist Bud Godsoe and Mandolinist Dan Simons are the instrumental stars, and they will knock your socks off with their fiery solos.

This is a concert that will be sure to please the Ramblers’ many local fans, and the band hopes that some newcomers will check out the show as well. The music starts at 7 p.m. The church is located at 21 Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon, just a stone’s toss from Rte. 2. Tickets are $10 at the door — people under 18 can get in free. For more information, call Stan at (207) 397-2241.