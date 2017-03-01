Canadian Folk legend Lennie Gallant to perform in western Maine

New England Celtic Arts will present Prince Edward Island and Canadian Folk legend, Lennie Gallant, at Green Church Concerts in Mexico on Wednesday, March 8; at North Church Concerts with the Farmington Historical Society in Farmington on Thursday, March 9. Curtain at 7 p.m. at both locations.

A native of the Acadian village of Rustico, PEI, Lennie Gallant has recorded 11 albums (nine mostly in English and two in French), which have won him a host of awards and nominations from the JUNOs, the 2017 East Coast Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year” nomination, and Les Prix Eloizes. He was recently honored with a Canadian Folk Music Award for the year 2015 for his recording Live Acoustic at The Carleton. His album, "When We Get There" was nominated for a Juno Award and went to the International Space Station aboard Shuttle Endeavor with Canadian astronaut Julie Payette.

More than 30 artists have recorded his songs, including Measha Bruggergosman, Ode de L’Acadie, The Rankins, and Jimmy Buffet and his songs have appeared in feature films, television series, and numerous theatrical productions. Lennie has recently wrapped up the second season of his runaway multimedia hit musical, "Searching For Abegweit -The Island Songs & Stories of Lennie Gallant," which ran for over 85 sold out shows in Charlottetown. He has just released a new double CD of 22 songs from that production, and many of the show’s visual images appear in the book, "Peter’s Dream", a collaboration with sibling visual artist Karen Gallant that showcases 52 of her paintings paired up with his songs.

A recipient of the Order of Canada, Lennie is an international touring artist who has represented Canada on songwriter events in Nashville, London and Texas, entertained our troops in Kandahar, performed at Canada Day events in Washington and London, and on the world stage at the Winter Olympics.

The Green Church is located at 163 Main Street in Mexico, tickets are $20. Call 207-562-4445. North Church is at 12 High Street in Farmington, tickets are $20. Call 207-778-2006.