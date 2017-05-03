Canadian legends to perform Quebec traditional music at North Church

FARMINGTON - New England Celtic Arts will present iconic Quebecois ensemble Le Bruit Court dans la Ville (The Buzz Around Town) at North Church Concerts with the Farmington Historical Society in Farmington on Thursday, May 11. Curtain times are 7 p.m. A jam session and pie social will begin at 6 p.m.

Fiddler Lisa Ornstein and guitarist/singer André Marchand first met as band-mates in La Bottine Souriante, the iconic trad super group which kick-started Quebec’s folk music revival. Normand Miron is a marvelous singer and accordionist who grew up surrounded by family musicians in Lanaudière, the epicenter of Quebec’s folk music scene. As a trio, Le Bruit Court Dans La Ville produce a music which is at once deeply-rooted, innovative, nuanced, and spontaneous. André’s meticulous accompaniment and gorgeous vocals compliment Normand’s pulsing accordion, grit-and-polish vocals and irrepressible spirit, while Lisa’s fiddle combines soaring harmonies with fiery tunes learned over years of kitchen visits with old masters.

North Church is located at 118 High Street Farmington, Me. Tickets are $15. Call 207-778-2006 for reservations or www.necelticarts.com