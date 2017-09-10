Cape Breton super group Còig in Western Maine to tour new CD “Rove”

FARMINGTON - New England Celtic Arts, will present Còig at the Green Church in Mexico, Me on Wednesday September 13 and at Old South Congregational Church in Farmington, Me on Thursday September 14. Curtain is at 7:00 pm. A jam session to honor the life of well known local musician, Jody Kasregis, will precede both events starting at 6:00 pm

Còig will return to Central Maine to release their new album "Rove. Fan favorites in the region, the show will be full to the brim with festive Cape Breton style music, song, and dance.

CÒIG is an electrifying lineup of four individual musicians.. Originally coming together for a promotional tour for the Celtic Colours International Festival in 2010, the formation proved to be something special, and the group decided to continue to tour together as a band. Proving to be a serious force to be reckoned with in the traditional music scene with their driving tunes, haunting songs and infectious energy, Còig is a treat for the ears of every audience they meet.

With a combined total of over 35 nominations and awards, each of Còig’s talented musicians have released their own successful solo albums, and have toured both at home and abroad before coming together as this exciting super group. Còig’s much anticipated debut album was released on June 10th, 2014. That album won Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year at Nova Scotia Music Week: the Canadian Folk Award; and the East Coast Music Award for the same catagory in 2015.

The new album will released on June 14 puts a new spin on some very traditional tunes and songs. Còig includes Darren McMullen, who plays guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, bouzouki whistle and flute and vocals, Rachel Davis on fiddle and viola and vocals, Jason Roach on piano and Chrissy Crowley on fiddle and viola. Links to their most recent videos can be found at: http://www.coig.ca

The Mexico Congregational Church is at 163 Main Street Mexico Maine. For reservations call 207-562-4445. Old South Congregational Church is at 235 Maine Street Farmington, Me. Call 207-491-5919 Reservations are strongly suggested at all locations. Ticket price is $20.00 at both locations. More info at http://www.necelticarts.com;