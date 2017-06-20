Cape Cod Hill students participate in book review project
It was time to come back for the second part of my favorite, and longest running, school literacy project, the Eleventh Annual Mrs. Perry's Class ARC Review Project.
It's always a great project but this year was a particularly great group of fourth graders. The kids were totally engaged with the books. Two in particular had really captured quite a few readers. Cosmic Commandos didn’t surprise me since a strong new Graphic Novel was sure to please and would have been easy to pass around during the review time but Watchdog, a more involved book about a robot watchdog named Daisy surprised me. After going over their book reviews I asked a few questions.
Kenny: What would you have done differently if you had written the book you read?
Keyra: The age for the book (Nutcracked) should have been different. It said it was for 10-12 but it should have said it was for 12-14.
Leah: I think the plan should have been known earlier. You didn't find out until the end.
Leyani: The title only described one part of the book. Ben Franklin was only in the bathub for one paragraph, but it grabbed my attention.
Kenny: Would you choose to spend time in the world of the book you read? If so how long?
Jesslyn: Squishers – I would have.
Ella: I would have lived with criminals. I would not want that.
Keyra: I would not want friendship problems, but would like the magic stuff.
Emma: No, I am not ready for middle school.
Kaden: I wouldn’t want the scary stuff but I would want the awesome things that happen.
Kenny: What series book you’re waiting for the most right now?
Brandon: Tree house #78.
Eli: Bravelands, I really want to read the next one. Also Cosmic Commandos.
Bode: A new I Survive book.
Tyler: I want another Wonder book.
Kenny: It is definitely past time for her to write a new book.
Kaden: A new Watchdog book.
Kenny: If you heard that Mrs. Perry has a magical creature at home what would you expect it to be?
(chorus of voices)
A hedgehog.
A cat.
Kenny: Why is the cat magical?
It’s a cat that breathes fire.
Oh I know, a dragon!
Actually my hedgehog is magical because it can float in the air.
The lochness monster.
Kenny: Wow, Nessie might be a little big for Mrs. Perry’s house.
Yeah!
A magical monkey.
A dog that has a wagging tail that makes him fly.
A bull shark that flies and breathes fire.
A giraffe.
A turtle with a really big shell that you could live inside with the turtle.
A grindyloe.
Kenny: Ooh that’s a water creature, would that live in her bathtub?
Definitely.
Kenny: Bit of a nasty surprise for her guests.
Yeah!
Kenny: Were there any characters in the book you read that you think would make a good friend for you and why?
Leyani: Ben Franklin because he’s fun, he does a lot of experiments and I like science and he swims.
Keyra: Noah because he likes magical things.
Daric: Daisy the really nice watchdog because she’s a really smart robot.
Steve: Daisy.
Camdyn: Og the frog.
Kaden: Justin the really nice one who has a lot of friends.
Kenny: Top plot for a book that hasn’t been done yet?
Leyani: A person who could turn into animals with magical powers.
Thomas: A robot who wants to live like a human.
Bode: A lizard that is invisible.
Kenny: Thanks Everyone.
Hooray Mrs. Perry. Okay everyone let's take a group photo.
