Carole King tribute concert raises funds for RFA

RANGELEY - Join friends and neighbors on July 11 for an evening to support the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. The evening begins with private cocktail receptions at 5:30 p.m., followed by delicious dessert reception with cash bar, and then the final event: a concert featuring TAPESTRY: The Carole King Songbook, at the RFA Lakeside Theater. The event is Exclusively Sponsored by Gary & Jackie Patnode and the Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply.

TAPESTRY stars Suzanne O. Davis, and is the Premier musical tribute to Carole King. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry. Impeccable attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation of piano and vocals, just as they were. Suzanne’s performance will take you on a journey back to those great recordings.

All proceeds from this event go toward improvements to the theater’s Entrance, Lobby and Concessions area. To reserve your seat and support the arts, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on BUY TICKETS.