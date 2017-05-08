Carrabassett Valley Academy art show May 18

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – On Thursday, May 18, Carrabassett Valley Academy art students will be showcasing their work at the annual CVA Art Show.

The show will feature work in multiple mediums, including work from CVA’s photography students. The event will be held at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the general public. Refreshments will be served.

“The students really look forward to this show," CVA art teacher Waylon Wolfe said. “It’s great that our student artists get this opportunity to display their work and get some recognition for their creativity and hard work.”

CVA began operations in 1969 to help racers and freestylers sharpen their skills for competitive skiing. In the winter of 1982-83, spurred by visionary H. King Cummings and other pioneers, CVA opened its doors for the first time as a five-month winter-term tutorial program. CVA’s charge was to develop a school for student-athletes based on the Greek ideal of developing equally the body, mind and spirit. The first head of school was Bruce Colon from 1982 to 1985, followed by Ashby Harper, from 1985 to 1986. John Ritzo began in 1986 after serving as assistant headmaster of the White Mountain School. In 1989, CVA became the first academy in the country to offer a snowboarding program. In 2001, Alpine Leadership Pursuits for Skiers and Snowboarders (ALPS) was started by Sam and Kate Punderson, with backcountry skiing or snowboarding, and other outdoor pursuits which challenge student-athletes internally.