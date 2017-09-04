Carrabassett Valley library exhibit hosts Wire Bridge Photography

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Carrabassett Valley Library will be hosting an exhibit of New Portland photographer Doug Archer, with a wine and cheese opening reception on Friday evening, September 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Doug Archer is the Owner/Photographer/Artist of Wire Bridge Photography LLC located at 16 Wire Bridge Road in New Portland. Doug was brought up in New Portland and was educated through the SAD 74 school system. He also has two years of accounting education through Thomas College and a technical degree in computer repair and maintenance through Control Data Institute. He now resides with his wife Roxanne and their five cats in the house that he was raised in. He has two grown daughters, Bethanie who lives in Levant, Maine and Jessica who lives in Manchester, NH.

Doug has always had a passion for photography. His first camera was a box camera that had no flash and no adjustments, the film advanced by manually rolling it until the next picture number showed up in a little window. Through the years he has used various types of cameras such as Polaroid, a Kodak 110 Instamatic, Minolta X100 35mm, Super 8 movies, and VHS video recording.

He has now entered the digital world shooting with Nikon's D7200 and D750. He has taken many pictures through the years but never really did anything with them until recently. Life threw him a curve ball and he was pushed out of the corporate world, so that's when Doug decided to follow his passion for photography! He started to take landscape photography courses with Part Time Vegabond out of Portland, Maine while also taking online classes and watching many videos about photography. He just recently finished building his own gallery to showcase his photography.

Doug has the capabilities to print his own pictures on various types of paper or canvas in various sizes up to 13" x 19" and does his own matting as well. Although landscape photography is his passion, he will also be offering portrait and event photography.

Wire Bridge Photography LLC can be contacted via Facebook, email at wirebridge@tds.net, or by calling 207-265-6915. You can also stop by the gallery at 16 Wire Bridge Road in New Portland.