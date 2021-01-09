Carrabassett Valley Library hosts virtual author talk

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — On Thursday Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m., the Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be hosting a virtual author talk with Maine Author Tim Caverly, author of Allagash Tales: So You Think You Know Maine!

The book discusses the birthplace of Bambi, ice caves, ghost railroads, pictographs, oceanic whirlpools and tales which can only be described as "classic Maine." Viewers can also learn why there is a cove in Washington County called "Bailey’s Mistake?" And where in Maine occurred the event known as the “Lexington of the Seas?”

The talk can be accessed via the Zoom link below. For any questions, call the library at 237-3535.

https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/82937146756