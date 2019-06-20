Carrabassett Valley Library participating in ‘A Universe of Stories’ summer reading program

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Traditionally, summer reading programs are designed to encourage elementary-aged children to keep reading during summer vacation. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs. The benefits of summer reading programming for children:

Children are motivated to read.

Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library.

Children maintain their reading skills during summer vacation.

Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.

Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has a large selection of children's books including board books, early readers, picture books, juvenile chapter books, and young adult books for all reading levels; everyone gets a free library membership at the CV Public Library. We will have a story walk set up in the patio out back.

The library will also offer 4 weekly DIY (do-it-yourself) projects that will be available to guests anytime during each particular week Thursday through Saturday to meet the needs of campers, toddlers and travelers. Program sign-up begins June 26. The first 20 to sign up receive free voucher to a Portland Sea Dogs baseball game!

CV Library members must be present with their children to pick up a back pack, free book, reading log, book mark while supplies last. Grab a few or a stack of books to read! Take a few moments to enjoy the Story Walk outside: Miss Maple's Seeds ...pictures and story by Eliza Wheeler.

Here is the list of weekly projects. Come when you can and bring a friend! Week of July 11: Sun Craft; July 18: Galaxy Playdo; July 25: Asteroid Toss; Aug. 1: Edible Constellations; Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-5pm: Ice cream Social!

Summer Library Hours: Wed-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3 (Closed Thursday, July 4) Call 237-3535 for more information.

See you at the library!