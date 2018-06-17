CASA participants create public art piece

RANGELEY - The Creative After School Arts program operates daily in the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater. CASA is a FREE drop-in program for students in 5th through 12th grades.

Throughout the 2017-2018 school year, CASA students designed and created a Public Art piece entitled “Our Town,” which has now been completed and is displayed on the side of the theater for the community to enjoy. CASA students were involved in many projects, included raising $272 for the Franklin County Animal Shelter, conducting interviews with local business people which have been published in the Rangeley Highlander, instrumental music lessons which culminated in two concerts, learning to use spotlights and the soundboard, and working with WRGY in cooperation the state-wide “Read to ME” program and creating a radio program which is broadcast every Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

Other workshops included tap dancing, watercolor and acrylic painting, jewelry making, Set Design, a cappella music, mosaics, Ukrainian Easter Egg coloring, trips to the Public Library, as well as lots of just fun and games. CASA is a program of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. FMI on all their programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.