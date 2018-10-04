Casting call announced for ‘A Good Old Fashion Big Family Christmas’

RUMFORD - 49 Franklin's Mystic Theater announces casting for their production of the Christmas comedy "A Good Old Fashion Big Family Christmas" by Pat Cook. The play will take place Dec. 7, 8, 14, and 15.

This will be the third Christmas production directed by Cindy Grassette, who said: "I love our Christmas productions because they bring people together, and this play will be very relatable."

Rehearsals will be twice a week depending on the needs of the main characters.

Parts that need to be cast are Hayden Stewart: a rather laid-back but inept husband mid-40s, Judith Stewart: Hayden's thoughtful wife, also mid-40s, Carla: Judith's suspicious sister in her late 30s, Beth: Judith's other easygoing sister around 30, Max: Carla's argumentative husband late 30s, Cliff: Beth's eager to please husband, also around 30, Phoebe: Hayden and Judith's secretive daughter 19, Mildred: the well-meaning sentimental neighbor, Blair: Carla and Max's 13 year old daughter, Lanie: their other daughter, 11 years old, Jack: Judith's dad a feisty 65 year old, Arlene: Jack's wife and mother to the girls also 65, Tom: Hayden's health conscious dad mid-60s, Marjorie: Hayden's wise mother, also in her mid-60s. The time is Christmas in the present.

Tryouts and readings for all interested in this Christmas comedy will take place Sunday, Oct. 14 and Monday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at 49 Franklin's Mystic Theater or by special appointment if needed. Call Cindy FMI 369-0129.