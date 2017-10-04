Celebrating OktoberFest with Maine Squeeze

FARMINGTON - On Oct. 21 ArtsFarmington (previously Arts Institute of Western Maine) will present the accordion ensemble, Maine Squeeze. They will perform a program entitled “Celebrating OktoberFest” which will include a variety of foot-stomping polkas, waltzes, sing-a-longs and music you wouldn’t necessarily associate with the accordion. The audience will also be invited to participate in some simple dances.

The six-member group draws musicians from southern/coastal Maine although its performance record is far-flung and varied, including Portland City Hall and the recent Common Ground Fair. For more information about the group visit their website at mainesqueeze.com.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. Although this OktoberFest celebration will be non-alcoholic, cider will be available in special, new mugs celebrating the recent roll out of ArtsFarmington!

Price of admission will be $12 and free for those 18 and under and for students with ID. FMI visit artsfarmington.org or call 778-9437. ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of Univ. of Maine at Farmington.