Celebrating the life and times of large animal vet Doc Cooper

CHESTERVILLE - When Michael Cooper presented his one-man-show “Doc Cooper – A Son Recalls” at the University of Maine at Farmington last Jan. it turned out to be too much of a good thing. There were so many people who were turned away from the doors that night that Michael has agreed to perform it once again, this time at the newly renovated Meeting House in the center of Chesterville, Doc and Joan’s home town.

Don’t miss this second chance to help celebrate the life and times and 60 year career of western Maine’s legendary large animal veterinarian. Every story and song, and every breathtaking mask was carefully crafted by Michael to honor his late father, and the passion he had for the rural life and all the creatures who populate it.

“It’s a labor of love," Michael says, “that would not have been possible without my 40 year career on the stage, honing the crafts of storytelling and visual theater in front of thousands of audiences across the country and around the world. Dad as well as Mum were my best friends, and have always been my greatest inspirations in life, so in the wake of their passing it’s no surprise this has become my favorite show to perform. My goal is to do them both proud as I tell the remarkable story of lives so well spent, tenderly caring for each other and for the endless parade of family, friends and animals that passed their way.”

The performance at the Chesterville Meeting House will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20. The first two rows will be reserved for all those who couldn’t get into the Farmington show.

Doc's birthday was April 20, so come to the party.