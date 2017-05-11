Celtic Chamber ensemble Ozere returns for major US tour

FARMINGTON - New England Celtic Arts will present Canadian Celtic/Folk ensemble Ozere, at Green Church Concerts in Mexico on Wednesday, May 17; and at Old South Congregational Church in Farmington on Thursday, May 18. Curtain at 7 p.m. at both locations.

2016 Canadian Folk Music Awards nominee Ozere takes inspiration from classical string quartets and world folk bands. With its unique instrumentation - violin, cello, mandolin, bass and occasional vocals - it can do both at once. Fiddler Jessica Deutsch's compositions bridge her upbringing as a chamber musician and her experience playing many styles as a side-woman, including Celtic; Bluegrass; Old Time American as well as Folk and world music. This band takes you on a journey, from knee-slapping reels that emit all the joy of an Irish pub session to solemn suites inspired by the Middle East and back to lively Folk traditions. 2017 has turned out to be an exciting year for Ozere as they were featured at Celtic Connections in Glasgow in January, and now touring in the U.S. and Canada on an extended tour over the Spring and Summer.

"At times, you think you’re listening to a newgrass band featuring old time-style and Celtic fiddle and vocals," said Angel Romero of World Music Central, "but other times the group heads in unexpected directions, introducing classical chamber music flourishes, memorable vocal harmonies and instrumental jazz interplay."

The Green Church is located at 163 Main Street Mexico, Me, tickets are $15. Call 207-562-4445. Old South Church is located at 235 Maine Street Farmington, Me, tickets are $15. Call 207-491-5919.