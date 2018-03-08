Franklin Countys First News

Chamber Singers at New Hope Baptist Church on March 19

March 8, 2018

The Chamber Singers from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wis.

FARMINGTON - The Chamber Singers from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wis., will present a free concert at the New Hope Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19. The church is located at 268 Perham Street in Farmington.

Under the direction of Dr. David Ledgerwood, the 46 voice choir will feature a selection of sacred hymns, gospel songs, and spirituals. The Chamber Singers is currently on its spring tour with concerts in churches and Christian schools throughout Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

The public is cordially invited. For more information regarding the concert, please call Pastor Brian Rebert at 207-778-6393.

