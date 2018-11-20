Chester Greenwood Day activities to support Mt. Blue School libraries

FARMINGTON - This Holiday season there are three ways to help support our wonderful school libraries. The first is the ninth annual Chester Greenwood Day In Store Book Fair at DDG Booksellers. 20 percent of all your purchases will go the school library of your choice, so put your earmuffs on and venture out during The Chester Greenwood Day weekend.

While in the store you'll have a chance to meet special guest author Ruth Webster, who edited and completed the History of the Farmington Fire Department, a book whose materials were the legacy of her father Robert McCleery. This illustrated book is a 150+ Year Chronicle of Farmington’s Glorious Fire Fighting Past. It is the most complete history of this much beloved fire department that has ever been written by one of its own who “walked the walk and talked the talk” for 40 years.

It will make you laugh. It will make you cry. Stop by and see for yourself. Ruth will be signing copies from 11:30-1:30pm.

For a second way to support the libraries, try out DDG's Blind Date With A Book program. Just pick out a wrapped advanced reading copy of a book with a little description of what's inside and put a cash donation in a money jar to benefit the Mt. Blue School Libraries.

Over $1200.00 has been raised by The Blind Date With A Book program so far. Thanks to all who have helped support the libraries with this fun program. Try it out yourself!

The third way to help our libraries is through the ninth annual Mt. Blue School Libraries Wish List program. It has many new features and will allow community members to purchase books selected by our school librarians which they need and do not have. All purchases further support the library in that DDG will be donating 20 percent of all Wish List proceeds towards the library as well. The Wish List Center can be found at the Mt. Blue School Libraries Wish List Center (https://www.ddgbooks.com/ddgs-mt-blue-rsd-wish-list-center). Stop by and have a look! You can also purchase a Wish List book at the bookstore. Have some fun on Chester Greenwood Day and support our libraries while you're at it!!

For more information regarding this event contact DDG Booksellers, 193 Broadway, Farmington, ME 04938 at 778-3454, or by email at info@ddgbooks.com.