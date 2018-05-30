ChoralArt Camerata of Portland to perform on June 2 in Farmington

FARMINGTON - A concert by the ChoralArt Camerata of Portland will be sponsored by ArtsFarmington, on June 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium.

The auditorium is located on the second floor of Merrill Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington. Tickets will be $15 for adults. People age 18 and under are free, as are UMF students with ID. No one will be turned away.

The ChoralArt group in Portland Maine was founded in 1972 by singers committed to excellence in choral performance, ChoralArt comprises three ensembles: a symphonic ChoralArt Masterworks, a 50-voice ChoralArt Singers which performs the Christmas at the Cathedral series, and the a cappella ChoralArt Camerata. The ChoralArt Camerata is a small selective group that presents programs centering on the great a cappella tradition of the Renaissance Era and the extraordinary a cappella music coming from the United States, Canada, Europe, and other world cultures. In their SpringSong sacred music with secular madrigals, art songs and folk music. Their Farmington concert will contain such favorites as Shenandoah, Steal Away, Ave Maria, and I Will Lift Mine Eyes, as well as lessor know works like Three Madrigals by Jean Berger, Simple Song by Leonard Bernstein, and This Will Be Our Reply to Violence by Aaron Robinson.

The music director, Robert Russell, joined ChoralArt in 1979. Since that time he has been an assistant professor and the director of choral music at the University of Southern Maine. A native Virginian who studied in North Carolina and Colorado, he earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in choral conducting from the University of Colorado. He retired from USM in 2015 and is devoting his current musical energies to Choralart and to guest appearances.

For more information on the group and its conductor visit www.choralart.org