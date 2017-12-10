‘Christmas on the Air’ presented at New Hope Baptist Church on Dec. 17, 22 & 23

FARMINGTON - This December, you are invited to a special presentation of “Christmas on the Air,” a musical drama that tells the captivating story of a live radio broadcast from Bethlehem, Penn.

See Christmas through the eyes of a child, as actors portray the nativity scene in an unusual way while experiencing a modern-day lesson in giving and receiving. You will love listening to the 23-voice Teen & Adult Choir sing the original, beautifully arranged Christmas songs as well as fresh arrangements of traditional carols. Two children’s solos and two choruses from the 13-voice Junior Choir add a special touch to

the exciting drama.

This family event takes place at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. as well as Friday and Saturday, Dec. 22 & 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free!

For more information call 778-9696.