Christmas show raising food, money for food banks

FARMINGTON - More than 50 children will be participating in this year's Farmington Christmas Show on Dec. 16 this year, raising money for local food pantries.

The show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Community Center on Middle Street. In the case of snow, the event will be held the next day, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m.

Approximately one hour long, the show will feature more than 50 children performing to music inspired by the wonder of Christmas. Admission is free, but organizers will be accepting non-perishable food and financial donations at the door, to benefit local food banks. Organizers will be filling a sleigh on the premises.