Chuck Feil and Steve Luttrell to Exhibit at SugarWood: ‘Moods and Reflections on Water’

FARMINGTON - Photographer Chuck Feil and Poet Steve Luttrell will be featured artists during September at SugarWood Gallery.

Chuck Feil is known for his Maine aerial photography coffee table books: Maine A View From Above, Lighthouses From Aloft, Maine Guess Where From the Air, and Kittery to Calais The Maine Coast From Above. In this exhibit he has taken a different view point: one from the water. In his vintage 1960 Chris Craft, he has cruised Lovejoy Pond, in Wayne, Maine photographing the many moods and reflections of this magical place he feels privileged to call his soulful home. In this show he has incorporated the poetry of his friend and neighbor Steve Luttrel.

Steve Luttrell is an internationally recognized Poet and Publisher. He is the founding editor of The Café Review, an award winning art and poetry journal, published in Portland, Maine since 1989. He is a past Poet Laureate for the city of Portland, Maine and is the author of five published collections of poetry including his latest, Plumb Line, published by North Atlantic Books (Berkeley, Ca.) in 2015.

An open house reception will be held Friday, Sept. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided. Their work will be on display throughout the month of September for the public to view and purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see more of Chuck’s work go to http://www.sugarwoodgallery.com/store/manufacturer/chuck-feil