‘Cockamamie!’ exhibition at UMF Mantor Library

FARMINGTON – The Shiretown Bookers are proud to announce their summer exhibition, "Cockamamie! Odd and Unusual Books from Members' Collections," running from June 9 through Sept. 28, in the Bookers’ display area in Mantor Library at 116 South Street in Farmington.

Some remarkable books will be on display, each of them unusual in some way. Some are books in strange forms, such as Mr. Bridge and Mrs. Bridge, two novels that intersect in their stories and in their bindings, or Migrant, a graphic novel that takes place on one huge page. There are books on strange subjects, such as The Practical Book of Tapestries, or The Romance and Tragedy of Banking, and books that have problems, including a children’s book that accidentally switches from English to German half way through. And there are particularly beautiful books, such as a Victorian woman’s fishing diary, complete with water colored sketches of her catches.

As always, the exhibition will illustrate the Bookers’ tenet that all readers are book collectors in one way or another. The Shiretown Bookers are a group of book lovers and collectors representing both the university and the local community. They provide lectures and roundtables during the academic year, and exhibitions open all year round.