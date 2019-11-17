Còig Christmas concert to benefit local food pantry

RUMFORD - Còig is one of Atlantic Canada’s most exciting Celtic traditional groups and will perform their popular Christmas Concert at 49 Franklin in Rumford on Wednesday Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. A monetary collection will be taken at the intermission to benefit the Grampa Food Pantry located at the Green Church in Mexico.

Special guest Zakk Cormier is new to the group taking the spot of Jason Roach who is currently pursuing other projects. Cormier will join Coig on guitar and foot percussion.

“We just did a festival in Maryland with Zakk Cormier on guitar, and it went great. Longtime fans of the band were saying that they couldn't believe it was his first show with us,” Band spokesperson and lead multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen said.

The band is known as a supergroup and is comprised of four accomplished multi-instrumentalists, Chrissy Crowley, Rachel Davis, Darren McMullen, and Zakk Cormier. With the fiery Celtic high-energy style as its musical core, Còig easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions, featuring the band's range of over a dozen instruments (vocals, fiddles, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles, and more). With driving tunes, haunting songs and infectious energy, Còig is an unparalleled music force.

When the creative juices are flowing, there’s no holding back the talented quartet that makes up the Celtic supergroup Còig. Hot on the heels of the group’s award-winning 2017 album Rove comes the brand-new release, ASHLAR. Brimming with new ideas, and lots of energy built up from their hundreds of international performances, the band figured, “Why wait?” They packed themselves into producer Dave Gunning’s Wee House Of Music studio in Nova Scotia during a brief break in touring, and everything fell into place perfectly.

The show takes place at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford. Advanced tickets are $20 and available downtown Rumford at All That Jazz, and Bartash’s and online at www.49franklin.com Tickets in advance are recommended as the group is know to sell out all over. Tickets day of show are $25. Enter at the right side of the building, the theater is at the upper back parking lot.